Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock remained flat at $288.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,879. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.10 and a 1-year high of $288.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

