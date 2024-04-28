Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of KRNT stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
