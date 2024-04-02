Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Down 6.1%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $379.17 and last traded at $379.49. Approximately 194,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 379,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

