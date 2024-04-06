Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $108,681.84 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.98 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

