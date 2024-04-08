Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.