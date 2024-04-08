DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOOM

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 367.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.