Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,001,000 after purchasing an additional 111,651 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,390 shares of company stock valued at $93,147,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Datadog Trading Up 1.1 %

DDOG stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.76. 1,475,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,759. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

