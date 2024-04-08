MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $1,654,100.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,597,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00.

Shares of MDB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.32. The company had a trading volume of 901,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 1.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

