Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 649,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 106,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,276,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,744,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

