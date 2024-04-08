Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Target by 970.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Target by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $8,545,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

