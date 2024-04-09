Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invitae by 501.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 113.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

