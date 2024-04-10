Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

