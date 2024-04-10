Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $117.00

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 238850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.51).

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.70.

Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is 12,352.94%.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

