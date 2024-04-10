Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,905.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,006,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,925,139.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 145,538 shares of company stock worth $1,715,634. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
