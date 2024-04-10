Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of PBYI opened at $5.83 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

