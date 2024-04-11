Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,509,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 262,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

