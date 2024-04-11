Susquehanna Boosts MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

