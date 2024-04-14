Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

