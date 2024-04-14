Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $312.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

