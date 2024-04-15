Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 22,672 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %
Fiserv stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,262. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
