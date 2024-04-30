Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lyft Price Performance
LYFT stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analyst Sentiment, Revenue Growth Will Lead AbbVie Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.