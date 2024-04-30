Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

