Astor Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,558. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $134.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

