Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 1,082,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,212. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

