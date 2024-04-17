KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

