West Paces Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

