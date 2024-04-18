2,830 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

