3,210 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

