Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 1,319 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $17.08 on Thursday, reaching $943.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $952.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

