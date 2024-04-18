iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stake Cut by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 148,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

