Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $322.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
