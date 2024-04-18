Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 65,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,520. The stock has a market cap of $565.03 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,500,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,102,696.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,366 shares of company stock worth $1,762,493. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

