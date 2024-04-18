Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.9 %

Exelon stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.