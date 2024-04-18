Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.82

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 115637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

