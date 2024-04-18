Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $63.79 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.