Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

