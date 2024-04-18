Bancor (BNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.60 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $91.98 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,413.50 or 0.99564875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010283 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,895,258 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 130,895,258.15739734 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.69729216 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $15,908,139.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.