Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 672 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,415 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,152. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.69. 425,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,379. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

