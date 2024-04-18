Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $18.00

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.15.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
