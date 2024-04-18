CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE SNA traded down $16.64 on Thursday, reaching $266.86. The company had a trading volume of 481,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $239.08 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average of $278.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.