CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.