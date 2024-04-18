Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 90.11% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of CCEL stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.