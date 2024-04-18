Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $951,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $94.66. 418,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,891. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.