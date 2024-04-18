Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 17,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.09. 440,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,005. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.