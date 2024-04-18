DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 430,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

