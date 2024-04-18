Employers (EIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. Employers’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Employers Stock Performance

EIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Employers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

