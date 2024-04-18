Federated Hermes Inc. Has $113.37 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,266 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $113,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,564,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

MS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

