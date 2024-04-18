Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,215,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.84.

SAIA traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $541.88. 25,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.02. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

