Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $219.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average of $190.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

