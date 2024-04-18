Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

F opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

