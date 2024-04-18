Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 18th (AA, ABT, AEYE, ALRN, AMC, AMD, APH, ASC, ASM, AVNT)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 18th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($3.73). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.60. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $226.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $183.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $118.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $302.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $376.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $412.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $204.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.30 to $11.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $139.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $16.00 to $15.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $177.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $50.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $52.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target cut by Stephens from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $99.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $1,030.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $490.00 to $440.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $535.00 to $590.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $118.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $475.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $92.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $86.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $896.00 to $906.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $261.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $101.00 to $103.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $9.00 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $123.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $138.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $1.80 to $2.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $448.00 to $512.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,630 ($82.53) to GBX 6,610 ($82.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $55.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $290.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.86). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $241.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $225.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $520.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $52.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $192.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $298.00 to $319.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $445.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.40 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

