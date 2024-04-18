Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 18th (AA, ABT, AEYE, ALRN, AMC, AMD, APH, ASC, ASM, AVNT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 18th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($3.73). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.60. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $226.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $183.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $118.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $123.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $302.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $38.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $376.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $412.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $204.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $187.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.30 to $11.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $15.50 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $139.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $16.00 to $15.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $173.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $177.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $50.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $52.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target cut by Stephens from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $99.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $1,030.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $75.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $490.00 to $440.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $535.00 to $590.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $118.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $475.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $92.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $86.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $896.00 to $906.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $261.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $101.00 to $103.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $9.00 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $123.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $138.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $1.80 to $2.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $448.00 to $512.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,630 ($82.53) to GBX 6,610 ($82.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $55.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $290.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 265 ($3.30) to GBX 310 ($3.86). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $241.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $225.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $520.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $52.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $192.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $298.00 to $319.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $445.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $142.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.40 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

